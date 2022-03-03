How to put custom image on description???

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I searched it everywhere and I can't find it. How can I put a custom image at the field above????

 
Eric Snusber:

I searched it everywhere and I can't find it. How can I put a custom image at the field above????

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/compilation

#property icon "./path/to/icon.ico"
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
  • www.mql5.com
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Thank you It worked
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