How to put custom image on description???
Eric Snusber:https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/compilation
I searched it everywhere and I can't find it. How can I put a custom image at the field above????
I searched it everywhere and I can't find it. How can I put a custom image at the field above????
#property icon "./path/to/icon.ico"
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
- www.mql5.com
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Thank you It worked
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I searched it everywhere and I can't find it. How can I put a custom image at the field above????