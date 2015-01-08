What's the parameters name of some tester varables?
och:
Reading the documentation (Client help file, Client Terminal--> Tools--> Configuration at startup) we can find how to setup an ini file to lauch MT in testing mode from a command line :
Where can we find parameters names for variable in the Testing and/or Optimization tab, as "Initial deposit", ... :
Regards,
Och
If you read the help file (the same page you provided a screenshot), you will see :
Other parameters of the expert under test in the "Testing" and "Optimization" tabs (as well as in the "Inputs" tab if this parameter has not been specified) are filled up with the values automatically saved in the \tester\[the expert name].ini file after the latest test.
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Reading the documentation (Client help file, Client Terminal--> Tools--> Configuration at startup) we can find how to setup an ini file to lauch MT in testing mode from a command line :
Where can we find parameters names for variable in the Testing and/or Optimization tab, as "Initial deposit", ... :
Regards,
Och