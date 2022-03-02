Any scripts from Metatrader 4 to etoro?

New comment
[Deleted]  
Hello,
Do you know any scripts which able to copy from MT4 to etoro?
Best.
 
Murat Yazici: Do you know any scripts which able to copy from MT4 to etoro?

Does not exist!

[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

Does not exist!

Ok! etoro is a web based platform. And, MT4 is a software.

MT4 --> Meta api --> ? --> etoro

Because of etoro is a web-based platform and does not have trading api,

Can/Should "?" be C#? Is the C# object oriented programming able to do that?

What is your opinion?

[Deleted]  
Murat Yazici #:

Ok! etoro is a web based platform. And, MT4 is a software.

Because of etoro is a web-based platform and does not have trading api,

Can/Should "?" be C#? Is the C# object oriented programming able to do that?

What is your opinion?

EToro has an API!

[Deleted]  
Max Brown #:

EToro has an API!

Yes, it has!! However, it looks like that it doesn't include the tradings (open/close etc.) as follows;

etoro api

[Deleted]  

I think that a puppet program can do that. However, I do not know how.
Any suggestion?

 
Murat Yazici #: I think that a puppet program can do that. However, I do not know how. Any suggestion?

If you can't code it yourself, then hire someone at the Freelance section. However, its just not worth it!

With so many brokers that offer the same markets at lower trading costs and with MetaTrader support, why on earth would you want to link MetaTrader to eToro?

New comment