Any scripts from Metatrader 4 to etoro?
Murat Yazici: Do you know any scripts which able to copy from MT4 to etoro?
Does not exist!
Fernando Carreiro #:
Ok! etoro is a web based platform. And, MT4 is a software.
MT4 --> Meta api --> ? --> etoro
Because of etoro is a web-based platform and does not have trading api,
Can/Should "?" be C#? Is the C# object oriented programming able to do that?
What is your opinion?
I think that a puppet program can do that. However, I do not know how.
Any suggestion?
If you can't code it yourself, then hire someone at the Freelance section. However, its just not worth it!
With so many brokers that offer the same markets at lower trading costs and with MetaTrader support, why on earth would you want to link MetaTrader to eToro?
Best.