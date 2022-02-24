OBJ_RECTANGLE overlapping coler problem

When ı create 2 retangle at same area , crosses area became no coler . I would like to make ever darker coler overlapping area.


Please let me know if you have solition for it .



 ObjectCreate(0,ObjeNumberUp,OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,PriceInfo[5].time,Up,(PriceInfo[5].time+(500*PeriodSeconds())),Down);

   ObjectSetInteger(0,ObjeNumberUp,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue);

   ObjectSetInteger(0,ObjeNumberUp,OBJPROP_FILL,clrBlue);   

   ObjectSetInteger(0,ObjeNumberUp,OBJPROP_BACK,true);

   ObjectSetInteger(0,ObjeNumberUp,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrBlue);

   ObjeNumberUp=ObjeNumberUp+1;


 

Insert your code in the code editor, it makes easier to understand

You created 2 rectangles with the same colour, at the places of confluence (that is where they intersect) no colour would appear, if you change one of the rectangle colour, it would be a mixture of the two colours that would appear at that point.

