Who likes tradingview dark mode theme on MT4/MT5 ?
Press F8 in the terminal and create your individual color scheme. It is a matter of a few seconds.
Rogue 32:LOVE IT! Now, any idea how to make MT5 skin feels like tradingview? haha
You can download the template below to get trading view dark theme on your chart.
