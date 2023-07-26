Who likes tradingview dark mode theme on MT4/MT5 ?

You can download the template below to get trading view dark theme on your chart.

Files:
tradingview.png  33 kb
tradeview.tpl  91 kb
 
Press F8 in the terminal and create your individual color scheme. It is a matter of a few seconds.
 
LOVE IT! Now, any idea how to make MT5 skin feels like tradingview? haha
Already using it.

