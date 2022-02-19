A quick help with functions.
I am having difficulty trying to understand what it is you want. Please explain more.
However, irrespective of what you want, remember that the like all languages, MQL has a set number of rules and that you have to follow those programming rules.
See the image.
TimeToString is a predefined Function.
So, they can do anything with it they want and show int flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES.
But I just want to know that is this possible for us to do this and show something like that(red marked) in that above yellow box?
My main point :
when I create enum I set the values inside it as ORDER_TYPE_OPEN, ORDER_TYPE_PENDING, ORDER_TYPE_BOTH.
and after I use that enum in the function's input.
It would be great if i can show ORDER_TYPE_OPEN|ORDER_TYPE_PENDING|ORDER_TYPE_BOTH in yellow suggestion/input/idk box.
That is not the meaning of the help provided in the pop-up tooltip for the function TimeToString. It is not showing the "options". It is showing that the default value for flags is "TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES" which is the mathematical "OR" of two constants. It is in fact a single value calculated from "ORing" the two constants which is assigned as the default value for that parameter. They are bit flags, not enumerations. It has nothing to do with a selection from a list of possible enumerations.
So, If it gets the job done (setting a deafult value)
I am ok with it
I want to show my function's input like that.
normally it is : [Variable Type][Space][Variable Name]
I want : [Variable Type][Space][Whatever I Want (eg : flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)]
A little Help Will Be Really Appreciated.