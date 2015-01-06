FOREX ANALYSIS on January 2015
AUD/USD ON JANUARY 6, 2015
It looks like AUD/USD rejected Ichimoku Resistance and want to go down again to test the lowest price 0.8035 one more time.
I would prefer to buy AUD/USD from the lowest price 0.8035 again.
Thanks!
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USDCAD is in downtrend. It's time to sell with SL above 1.1850 and TP at 1.17 and 1.16
USD/JPY
Range: 120.50-118.50. Buy near 118.50 and sell near 120.50
AUD/USD
Keep buying this pair until 0.8225
GOLD
Prefer for sell gold target 1170