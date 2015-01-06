FOREX ANALYSIS on January 2015

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USD/CAD
USDCAD is in downtrend. It's time to sell with SL above 1.1850 and TP at 1.17 and 1.16

H4

USD/JPY
Range: 120.50-118.50. Buy near 118.50 and sell near 120.50


AUD/USD
Keep buying this pair until 0.8225


GOLD
Prefer for sell gold target 1170

 


 

AUD/USD ON JANUARY 6, 2015

 

It looks like AUD/USD rejected Ichimoku Resistance and want to go down again to test the lowest price 0.8035 one more time.

 

AUD/USD H1 chart also shows a downtrend.
I would prefer to buy AUD/USD from the lowest price 0.8035 again.
Thanks!
 

Sell gold 1220 target 1185-90

 

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