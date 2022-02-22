Programming

How can I run Project tab (expert test 1 in Meta Editor ) in the MetaTrader ?

 
First of all any code needs to be compiled (F7) to run in the terminal.
 
Haruto Rat #:
iliaff #: (F7) Does not work on this page

He did not say to use it on “this page;” he said MetaEditor.

 
iliaff #:
Here:

 
Haruto Rat #:

yeah i now. 

I compiled 0 files total, 0 errors, 0 warnings 1 1

 Now I want to use it in the chart
 
How can I develop my own expert advisor
 
alberto818 # :
How can I develop my own expert advisor

Study Documentation, read Articles, communicate on the Forum.

MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
