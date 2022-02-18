How to rent VPs after deposit on mql5 account
I deposited $15 on my account but I can't see option to purchase the VPs. I need help, thanks
ngolobe felix allan:
Login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your ngolobe login and right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
