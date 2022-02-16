How to apply the same template in multi-currencies charts in backtest visual mode ?
Unfortunately it doesn't fix it. You have to live with this behavior of a visual tester.
Vladimir Karputov #:
Unfortunately it doesn't fix it. You have to live with this behavior of a visual tester.
Unfortunately it doesn't fix it. You have to live with this behavior of a visual tester.
Thank you for the answer ... :(
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Hi everyone :
Accord to the multi-currencies EA from here , I try to build for my own edition, everything is fine except a little problem
The first chart is ok, it apply from my tester.tpl like color / indicator / zoom scale ... from the template folder,
but after the first chart , all other charts shows totaly different template like below ( in my edition, there is over 5 charts are all the same ... )
Any idea to fix it ?
Thanks in advance. Andy
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