How to apply the same template in multi-currencies charts in backtest visual mode ?

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Hi everyone :

Accord to the multi-currencies EA from here , I try to build for my own edition, everything is fine except a little problem 

The first chart is ok, it apply from my tester.tpl like color / indicator / zoom scale ... from the template folder,

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but after the first chart , all other charts shows totaly different template like below ( in my edition, there is over 5 charts are all the same ...   )

 

Any idea to fix it ?

Thanks in advance. Andy


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MQL5 Cookbook: 多币种EA交易 - 简洁而快速的途径
MQL5 Cookbook: 多币种EA交易 - 简洁而快速的途径
  • www.mql5.com
本文将介绍一个针对多币种EA交易的简单而合适的实现。意思是说您可以设置EA交易，针对多币种在同一条件下测试/交易，但是为每个交易品种设置不同的参数。作为例子，我们将创建针对两个交易品种的模式，但是通过这种方法可以还增加另外的交易品种，如有必要只需修改很少的代码。
 
Unfortunately it doesn't fix it. You have to live with this behavior of a visual tester.
 
Vladimir Karputov #:
Unfortunately it doesn't fix it. You have to live with this behavior of a visual tester.

Thank you for the answer ...  :(

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