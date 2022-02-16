Why my MT5 terminal IDE can't create database
Dear
I don't know why my IDE can't create database, long time ago it work fine, but now it is not work. I can't create new database. I was exiting one database but it i can't work with existing database.
Above picture you can see Finish button not active. So i can't create any database,
In exiting database all function are disable.
Please anyone help me
Thanks in Advanced