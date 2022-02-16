Could i useDatabaseOpen in mt4

i create a database in mt4!

but i don't know how to use it?

i only see mt4 function and void exsist!

 
Do you really expect an answer with so little information? Put some effort into explaining your issue in much more detail, including sample code, screenshots, log output, etc.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
After create database at mt4!

how to use it ?mql4 help no remark and comment!

 
This is an English forum. We cannot read your screenshot which I assume is in a Chinese dialect.

If you prefer to speak in your native language, you can use the Chinese forum.

Also, you are using MQL5 (not 4) but for some strange reason it is incorrectly branded as MQl4.

