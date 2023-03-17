Namespace variable bug ?
I suggest you read the documentation again:
Namespaces
A namespace is a specially declared area, within which various IDs are defined: variables, functions, classes, etc. It is set using the namespace keyword:
namespace name of_space { // list of function, class and variable definitions }
Then please explain what the problem is, in more detail and some sample code to reproduce the problem. Your original post does not explain anything. All it is, is a simple question but no explanation and some code which does not demonstrate anything.
Ok, I see what you mean. The compiler throws an error " 'x' - variable already defined ".
Lets wait for some one else to confirm this, and whether this is related to the current build or it happens on all builds.
EDIT: I'm going to downgrade my MetaEditor to see if it happens in older builds.
Ok! I tested it against several past builds and all of them throw the same error.
So, I am going to assume this is a bug, and ask @Alain Verleyen to confirm this, just in case we are the ones not understanding it correctly, and ask him to communicate it to the admins if possible.
Why only classes and functions are allowed in namespaces unlike variables ?