MQL5 - Problem about StringToCharArray and CharArrayToString Functions
Why do you want to use StringToCharArray() and CharArrayToString() at all ?
You can either convert your string to a datetime with StringToTime() or extract your data directly from the string using StringSubstr().
I'm willing to convert a historical data txt file to MT5. The text file structure is as follows:
|201402101130,780,00,780,00,779,75,779,75,77,6004,1
I'm reading from file and willing to convert to below structure and write to a new file as date, time, open,close,high,low,volume
2014.02.01 , 11:30 , 780.0 , 780,0, 779.75, 779.75 , 6004
So I need more string operations.
I think function always starts with start=0 altough I'm willng to use a different position.
int StringToCharArray( string text_string, // source string uchar& array[], // array int start=0, // starting position in the array int count=-1 // number of symbols uint codepage=CP_ACP // code page );
Could you please suggest me a function/method so that I could split and than merge the strings according to my needs.
Thank you.
I'm willing to convert a historical data txt file to MT5. The text file structure is as follows:
|201402101130,780,00,780,00,779,75,779,75,77,6004,1
I'm reading from file and willing to convert to below structure and write to a new file as date, time, open,close,high,low,volume
2014.02.01 , 11:30 , 780.0 , 780,0, 779.75, 779.75 , 6004
So I need more string operations.
I think function always starts with start=0 altough I'm willng to use a different position.
Could you please suggest me a function/method so that I could split and than merge the strings according to my needs.
Thank you.
I already answered you. You don't need to user char array at all.
Use StringSplit(), StringSubstr(). StringToTime(), StringToDouble()...
AED71 #: I'm willing to convert a historical data txt file to MT5. The text file structure is as follows: 201402101130,780,00,780,00,779,75,779,75,77,6004,
Don't do that. Someone searching might find this thread and still be clueless. What was the problem? What solved what?
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Hello, I would like to seperate year, month and day from date but the code does not work properly. Could you please help me.