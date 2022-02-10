How to draw trendline in mt5 terminal?

I don’t find an obvious way to draw trendline in mt5 terminal.  Can someone help me please?
 
Draw Trendline:

Draw Trendline

 
Look in MT5 help


Trendline

 is a straight line that joins two important minimal or maximal price lines in a chart. Within a main trend there can be any number of secondary or minor trends. The length of each of them differs within wide ranges. It should be remembered that a trendline must not intersect with other prices between the two selected points. A trendline is a support/resistance pass-through where price changes within the range of the pass-through.

Drawing

To draw a trendline , one should select this object and then click with the left mouse button in the chart. After that holding the mouse button one should draw a line in the necessary direction. Additional parameters will be shown near the end point: distance from the initial point along the time axis, distance from the initial point along the price axis, slope line from the horizontal line drawn through the initial point.

Controls

Three points are located on a trendline . Extreme points are points for changing size and slope. The central one is used for moving the object.

Parameters

There are the following parameters of a trendline :

  • Date/Value — coordinates of the initial point (date/value of the price scale);
  • Date/Value — coordinates of the end point (date/value of the price scale);
  • Ray Right — infinite duration of a trendline to the right;
  • Ray Left — infinite duration of a trendline to the left.

Common parameters of object are described in a separate section.



 
Great, thanks a lot 

 
Please, can you show how you create your gif illustrations? Or a link where I could read about it.
Thanks.
 
I don't know what Vladimir uses, but I use ScreenToGif, which is Open Source and available on GitHub.

Fernando Carreiro #:

I don't know what Vladimir uses, but I use ScreenToGif, which is Open Source and available on GitHub.

Thanks 
