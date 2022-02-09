x Cache error on Socket Response

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I am using SocketCreate() default code on documentation to connect websocket but getting X-Cache error, Am i missing some header?, as it works on NodeJS Script i made but not with Native MQL5 Socket Network functions
 
Dark Ryd3r:



I am using SocketCreate() default code on documentation to connect websocket but getting X-Cache error, Am i missing some header?, as it works on NodeJS Script i made but not with Native MQL5 Socket Network functions

Are you aware that a Socket is not the same as a WebSocket ? (there is no WebSocket code in the documentation).

Obviously CloudFront refused your request.

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