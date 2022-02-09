Show calendar on chart (for specific currency)

New comment
 

Hey guys, when I add the economic events calendar on my chart it gets all the currencies and events...
Is there a way to output only for the specific currency / chart?
Thanks
 
Pablo Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro:

Hey guys, when I add the economic events calendar on my chart it gets all the currencies and events...
Is there a way to output only for the specific currency / chart?
Thanks
On the Toolbox click on "Calendar", right click or double click anywhere inside the toolbox, from the pop up context menu, you would see Priority, Currency and Country. 
 
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu #:
On the Toolbox click on "Calendar", right click or double click anywhere inside the toolbox, from the pop up context menu, you would see Priority, Currency and Country. 

I wish that it would work ;)

But unfortunately, it looks like this after filtering the events in the list (then selecting 'Delete All Events' and 'Add All Events' - generally speaking, it does what it says: Adding ALL events ;)

Make 16 events out of one ;)


And even if you just want to set your preferred countries, etc. to have at least the list with interesting events below the chart, after a MT-restart you can redo your selection because MT resets your selection. That's the reason why the Calendar-tab in my MT5 is always closed since a blong time (but today was a good opportunity to check if there has anything changed, but it hasn't ;)

New comment