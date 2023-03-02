What is "New" in Messages ?
At the risk of sounding stupid, i cannot find messages sent to me, or messages i've sent to people now.
Any help would be appreciated
I think - it may be related to the channels ("Recommended" was renamed to "New").
I think it's "New Messages" - in the sense of a new software implementation of the "Messages" section.
March 2023, I still have the "New"...which is now rather old
There is a "New" label, but I didn't see anything new.
(and it doesn't mean new message arrives).