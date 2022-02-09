Backtesting error

Hi Im looking to backtest my EA but an error appears. In the journal it says the EA was not found however I've saved it under expert advisors. Can someone please explain what I've done wrong. Thanks
 
luccc:
Have you compiled it first (*.mq?" file) or is it already an ".ex?" file?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
The title of the EA ends with .mq5 and its saved as a MQL5 source file. And the encoding is ANSI. Is this correct?

 
luccc #:

pls compile it using metaeditor

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz #:

Ive already complied the include file and EA

 
luccc #:

Show the log entries of the error.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Here it is

Files:
Problen.png  468 kb
 
luccc #:


In the Navigator this is a O (letter o in uppercase).

In the Journal this is a 0 (number zero).

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Good spot thanks! Ive renamed the EA yet the same error appears!

Files:
Error.png  531 kb
 
luccc #:

Please also show the "Settings" tab so we can see exactly what you can doing.

Also, can you please provide the full path of the data folder?
Does it perhaps have non-standard characters in the path name?
Or is perhaps longer or close to the 260 character limit (normally imposed by Windows unless specifically disabled manually)?

 
luccc #:

One more thing, since the Expert name selected in the tester settings is click-selectable and not manually input into the field, I find it strange for it to be misstating the "0" and "O".

Either you have both files, and it is getting confused, in which case you should clean it up ... or you are also referencing the file from within the EA itself.

