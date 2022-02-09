Backtesting error
Show the log entries of the error.
Here it is
Please also show the "Settings" tab so we can see exactly what you can doing.
Also, can you please provide the full path of the data folder?
Does it perhaps have non-standard characters in the path name?
Or is perhaps longer or close to the 260 character limit (normally imposed by Windows unless specifically disabled manually)?
One more thing, since the Expert name selected in the tester settings is click-selectable and not manually input into the field, I find it strange for it to be misstating the "0" and "O".
Either you have both files, and it is getting confused, in which case you should clean it up ... or you are also referencing the file from within the EA itself.
