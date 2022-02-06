Report on Strategy tester not showing results despite backtesting being completed
Carl Schreiber #:
Check your EA in the visable mode in the tester and show the relevant variables for the trading as Comment on the chart.
Thanks for the fast reply but it's still showing the same thing I have removed all comments and backtested in visual mode, tho I have noted that some months it works perfectly fine, but some it doesn't
That is not what Carl suggested you do. Please read his post again. He is suggesting you run in visible mode and monitor the variables by having them printed on the chart with the Comment() function. This way you can see what is going on and identify the possible causes.
