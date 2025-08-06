PlaySound() no longer plays any .wav files
Hi,
after switching from Win7 to Win10 or since b.3180 the function PlaySound() no longer plays any .wav files. I constantly get the error 5019 = File does not exist.
Can someone check where the Sounds (Path) folder is located?
Thanks a lot!
Calli
Build 3184 - when run ONLINE everything works.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Test PlaySound.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.00" //--- enum ENUM_SOUNDS { alert = 0, // alert alert2 = 1, // alert2 connect = 2, // connect disconnect = 3, // disconnect email = 4, // email expert = 5, // expert news = 6, // news ok = 7, // ok request = 8, // request stops = 9, // stops tick = 10, // tick timeout = 11, // timeout wait = 12, // wait }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_SOUNDS sound=alert2; //--- string filename=""; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(3); switch(sound) { case 0: filename="alert.wav"; break; case 1: filename="alert2.wav"; break; case 2: filename="connect .wav"; break; case 3: filename="disconnect.wav"; break; case 4: filename="email.wav"; break; case 5: filename="expert.wav"; break; case 6: filename="news.wav"; break; case 7: filename="ok.wav"; break; case 8: filename="request.wav"; break; case 9: filename="stops.wav"; break; case 10: filename="tick.wav"; break; case 11: filename="timeout.wav"; break; case 12: filename="wait.wav"; break; } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- PlaySound(filename); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Slightly changed into an indicator, I get every 3rd second:
2022.02.04 15:16:14.415 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play alert2.wav failed, e: 5019 2022.02.04 15:16:17.399 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play alert2.wav failed, e: 5019 2022.02.04 15:16:20.412 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play alert2.wav failed, e: 5019 2022.02.04 15:16:23.410 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play alert2.wav failed, e: 5019 2022.02.04 15:16:26.424 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play alert2.wav failed, e: 5019
There are no errors. Plays sounds.
filename="connect .wav";
There is no such file; remove the space.
Even this version (no blanks in the names) is completely silent :(
2022.02.04 15:32:29.300 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[5] expert.wav failed, e: 5019 2022.02.04 15:32:32.291 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[2] connect.wav failed, e: 5019 2022.02.04 15:32:35.310 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[0] alert.wav failed, e: 5019 2022.02.04 15:32:38.301 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[2] connect.wav failed, e: 5019 2022.02.04 15:32:41.307 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[3] disconnect.wav failed, e: 5019
Can you tell me the path of the sound folder?
TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_PATH) + \Sounds
string terminal_path=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_PATH)+"\\Sounds"; Print(terminal_path);
The sound folder is a junction which works perfectly for Experts\, Indicators\, ...
In it are (more) sound files which can all be played by e.g. the VLC player.
and this is the terminal path:
2022.02.04 16:36:46.904 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[8] request.wav failed, e: 5019 termPath: C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT5\T5 2022.02.04 16:36:49.914 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[10] tick.wav failed, e: 5019 termPath: C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT5\T5 2022.02.04 16:36:52.906 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[5] expert.wav failed, e: 5019 termPath: C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT5\T5 2022.02.04 16:36:55.925 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[0] alert.wav failed, e: 5019 termPath: C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT5\T5 2022.02.04 16:36:58.901 test_sound_Indi (GBPUSD,D1) Play[0] alert.wav failed, e: 5019 termPath: C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT5\T5
Are you sure you did not disable sounds in the "Events" tab of the settings?
I ONLY use portable mode and your indi test code is playing the sounds just fine on my setups.
EDIT: I just ran your code as is and it worked just fine. I made no changes to folders or anything.
