Request for new feature in MT5 ; OHLC Alerts

I want to request a feature where i can select Open High Low Close also in Condition select field, As of now it only have Bid Ask Last Volume and Time

but many strategies are also based on Candlestick Open High Low Close so I think this feature could be useful


 
Already exists. You right-click on the high of the candle and select Trading → Alert.
 
I cant find Trading -> Alerts

 
The trading sub-menu is ABOVE "Depth of Market".
 
I have trading disabled for custom symbols so its not showing, Is there any way to enable trading as there is no Broker involved here for Custom Symbols i created

Despite it is set Trade to Full access, the trading is disabled


 
How do you expect to enable trading if the underlaying account does not offer trading? Only in the Strategy Tester can you simulate trading on a Custom Symbol.

 
