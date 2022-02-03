Request for new feature in MT5 ; OHLC Alerts
Already exists. You right-click on the high of the candle and select Trading → Alert.
Dark Ryd3r #:I have trading disabled for custom symbols so its not showing, Is there any way to enable trading as there is no Broker involved here for Custom Symbols i created
Despite it is set Trade to Full access, the trading is disabled
How do you expect to enable trading if the underlaying account does not offer trading? Only in the Strategy Tester can you simulate trading on a Custom Symbol.
I want to request a feature where i can select Open High Low Close also in Condition select field, As of now it only have Bid Ask Last Volume and Time
but many strategies are also based on Candlestick Open High Low Close so I think this feature could be useful