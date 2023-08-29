VPS Migration Button Inactive
mathintv:
Why am I unable to edit pairs on my rented VPS ? The migration button is "grayed out" and inactive.
Please help,
Are you logged into your MQL5 account with your mathintv login?
Try to restart your terminal and try again.
Vishan Preet #:
If you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your vishanpreet login and can't migrate properly, try to change your MQL5 VPS server (Change Server) and then migrate again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
