VPS Migration Button Inactive

Please help,

Why am I unable to edit pairs on my rented VPS ? The migration button is "grayed out" and inactive. 

 
Are you logged into your MQL5 account with your mathintv login?

Try to restart your terminal and try again.

 
I am also facing the same issue please let me know if you found any solution.
 
Vishan Preet #:
I am also facing the same issue please let me know if you found any solution.

If you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your vishanpreet login and can't migrate properly, try to change your MQL5 VPS server (Change Server) and then migrate again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


