MT5 EA
Because the data/quotes/price is different from one broker to an other broker (price/quotes/data is related to the brokers only).
And it is important for some EAs about when to start to trade (depends on how this EA was coded).
And it is important for some EAs about when to start to trade (depends on how this EA was coded).
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"Why should my newly created MT5 EA perform differently on my terminal to my developer's terminal using the same login? It works perfectly on his"
Developer = White background