MT5 EA

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"Why should my newly created MT5 EA perform differently on my terminal to my developer's terminal using the same login? It works perfectly on his"

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Because the data/quotes/price is different from one broker to an other broker (price/quotes/data is related to the brokers only).
And it is important for some EAs about when to start to trade (depends on how this EA was coded).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Because the data/quotes/price is different from one broker to an other broker (price/quotes/data is related to the brokers only).
And it is important for some EAs about when to start to trade (depends on how this EA was coded).

Thank You :)

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