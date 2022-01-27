Which back test is best?
C.D.M:
I don't know what most of the stats mean in the back test results so I want to know which stats are the most important to use
to choose the best one from these 2 test? They are the same symbol and TF with some different inputs.
The 2nd, profit factor and max drawdown are much better.
It looks like you're testing with real ticks, right?
How long is your testing period? Based on your results it seems to be too short.
In conjunction to that: Which timeframe are you testing with (M5, H1, D1 etc.)?
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I don't know what most of the stats mean in the back test results so I want to know which stats are the most important to use
to choose the best one from these 2 test? They are the same symbol and TF with some different inputs.