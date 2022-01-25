EA
I need help I want to know if it's possible to start 2 EA on two account on the same laptop. And how we can do it
There are 2 ways of doing that, you either use MQL5 VPS and you migrate each trading environment on each MQL5 VPS, but you will need 2 subscriptions for it or you can install 2 terminals of the same broker on the same computer and you run both trading accounts on them simultaneously.
For the first option of MQL5 VPS, you simply follow the instructions below, after step 15:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161 (MT5)
For the 2nd option you need to install a second terminal of the same broker on a different folder and then you can have them both open, login into each one of your accounts on each terminal and then load each EA on the appropriate, trading account, terminal and chart and run them simultaneously.
In order to install a second terminal of the same broker on the same computer, you need to click the Settings option on the first installation screen you see below and then click the Browse button on the top right of the second installation screen to select a different destination folder for your second broker terminal.
You can create a new sub-folder on the same program files folder, named 'broker name 2' to install your 2nd terminal there.
