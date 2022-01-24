MQ4 how to identify multiple groups of trades?
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If there are only 2 horizontal lines, I can easily open new trades by the following condition :
if (Total_Sell() > Total_Buy() && Ask > upper_blue_horizontal_line) { Open_New_Buy_Position(); }
Now there are 4 horizontal lines, how to separate the Total_Sell() and Total_Buy() between the blue horizontal line and red horizontal line?
Is it I have to use difference magic number for the 2 groups of trades?
But since CreateObject horizontal line can't assign magic number onto horizontal line, how can I know which magic number of trades is for which color of horizontal line?
Any solution?