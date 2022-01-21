Signal Provider Server Update
- Change server as a signal provider
- my signal is not working
- Do not find server
Hello,
You can edit your signal's account credentials by clicking the Edit button on the upper right side:
You can edit your signal's account credentials by clicking the Edit button on the upper right side:
Thanks for your help. The edit section of the signal doesn’t let me change grey area fields. The server name / broker is one such field. I would like this to be updated. Appreciate your inputs. Thanks
May I know the signals performance results is the raw gain percent excluded the spread commission and swap fees? or is the net % gain after deducted spread commission and swap fees ?
Thank you for reply.
May I know the signals performance results is the raw gain percent excluded the spread commission and swap fees? or is the net % gain after deducted spread commission and swap fees ?
Thank you for reply.
All signals profit/growth statistics are net, they have commissions and swaps taken into account.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use