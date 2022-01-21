Signal Provider Server Update

New comment
 
Hello, 

This is regarding my signal, the broker has changed the server name from VantageFXInternational-Live4 to VantageInternational-Live4 

Could you please advise on updating the new server on my signal. 

Many Thanks.
 
Guneet Rai:
Hello, 

This is regarding my signal, the broker has changed the server name from VantageFXInternational-Live4 to VantageInternational-Live4 

Could you please advise on updating the new server on my signal. 

Many Thanks.

You can edit your signal's account credentials by clicking the Edit button on the upper right side:


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can edit your signal's account credentials by clicking the Edit button on the upper right side:


Thanks for your help. The edit section of the signal doesn’t let me change grey area fields. The server name / broker is one such field. I would like this to be updated. Appreciate your inputs. Thanks

 

May I know the signals performance results is the raw gain percent excluded the spread commission and swap fees? or is the net % gain after deducted spread commission and swap fees ?

Thank you for reply.

 
jeff chong #:

May I know the signals performance results is the raw gain percent excluded the spread commission and swap fees? or is the net % gain after deducted spread commission and swap fees ?

Thank you for reply.

All signals profit/growth statistics are net, they have commissions and swaps taken into account.

New comment