SpreadIndicator.mq4
Hi, I have been trying to load this indicator and it is not showing on the chart, is there any instructions on how this is done so I can check what I am doing wrong? Thanks
- MQL5 Wizard: Development of trading robots for MetaTrader 5
- Questions about how to set up MetaTester 5 Agents Manager - MQL5 Cloud Network
- Forced test stop: TesterStop
By the way, there are two posts next to post #328 where Mladen fixed this indicator (and the other indicator as well).
- Download spreadindicator_nmc.mq4 indicator from post #329,
and
- download pipsometer_5_decimal_nmc.mq4 indicator from post #330
Those two indicators (created in 2014 by Mladen) are working for me with my MT4 build:
I am moving this thread to MT4 section of the forum (with same link https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/387062)
Sergey Golubev #:
Seems, good for scalping.
Trade was closed in profit.
Seems, good for scalping.
Yes, it works for scalping:
.. and the trades were closed in profit -
Files:
Files:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register