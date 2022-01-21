SpreadIndicator.mq4

Hi, I have been trying to load this indicator and it is not showing on the chart, is there any instructions on how this is done so I can check what I am doing wrong? Thanks
 
SpreadIndicator from this post created in 2014?
If it is old indicator so it should be fixed for new builds of MT4.
 
Thank you Sergey.
 

By the way, there are two posts next to post  where Mladen fixed this indicator (and the other indicator as well).

  • Download spreadindicator_nmc.mq4 indicator from post ,
    and
  • download pipsometer_5_decimal_nmc.mq4 indicator from post  

Those two indicators (created in 2014 by Mladen) are working for me with my MT4 build:

MT4 build 1353

spreadindicator_nmc indicator

pipsometer_5_decimal_nmc indicator

 

By the way, there is the other good indicator which was fixed by MrTools in 2014 for new MT4 builds.
It is adaptive_super_smoother_mtf_nmc indicator from post 

I checked - indicator is working with new MT4 builds:

adaptive_super_smoother_mtf_nmc indicator

 
I am moving this thread to MT4 section of the forum (with same link https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/387062)
 

I set take profit level few points above "take profit line" for sell:

  • M1 chart, one adaptive_super_smoother_mtf_nmc indicator with current timeframe settings;
  • the other adaptive_super_smoother_mtf_nmc indicator is with M15 timeframe on this M1 chart ( "take profit line" for sell).

adaptive_super_smoother_mtf_nmc indicator

adaptive_super_smoother_mtf_nmc indicator

 

Trade was closed in profit.

adaptive_super_smoother_mtf_nmc indicator

adaptive_super_smoother_mtf_nmc indicator

Seems, good for scalping.

 
Yes, it works for scalping:

scalping

.. and the trades were closed in profit -

scalping

scalping

scalping

 

Updated statement:

adaptive super smoother scalping system

 
Seems, those indicators are working as a manual trading system for scalping - updated statement:

adaptive super smoother trading system

adaptive super smoother trading system

