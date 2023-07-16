Indicators: Hotkeys_CycleTimeFrames_v1.0 for MT4

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Hotkeys_CycleTimeFrames_v1.0:

cycle timeframes using hotkeys 'N','M' prev,next timeframe

Hotkeys_CycleTimeFrames_v1.0

Author: NickBixy

 
thanks its very usefull
 
How to download this?
 
Sahilsri #:
How to download this?

Top left corner: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/37897

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