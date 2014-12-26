Updated RAM to 2*4Giga, seems only 1*4Giga used by the tester
Hi,
I updated RAM to 2*4Giga, seems only 1*4Giga used by the tester, is there anyway to make the tester use the whole memory ?
It takes also only 1*4Gb when used as a remote agent, with only 1 agent created.
Which OS are you using ?
The one's ram I upgraded is a mac, my laptop cannot be. I want to use the 2*4mb as a remote. I did not yet try to use it directly from the mac, since once ported MT5's tester doesn't handle less than H1 as a timeframe for testing.
I also wrote to the service desk but no answer a week long (holidays ?)
Wine runs as a 32 bits, MT installed as a 32 bits, 32 bits limited to 4gb.
Using a virtual machine or a wine 64 bits may help. I'll give a try.
EDIT : damn, i have to find a windows & its key.
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Hi,
I updated RAM to 2*4Giga, seems only 1*4Giga used by the tester, is there anyway to make the tester use the whole memory ?
It takes also only 1*4Gb when used as a remote agent, with only 1 agent created.