Updated RAM to 2*4Giga, seems only 1*4Giga used by the tester

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Hi,

I updated RAM to 2*4Giga, seems only 1*4Giga used by the tester, is there anyway to make the tester use the whole memory ?

It takes also only 1*4Gb when used as a remote agent, with only 1 agent created. 


 
blouf:

Hi,

I updated RAM to 2*4Giga, seems only 1*4Giga used by the tester, is there anyway to make the tester use the whole memory ?

It takes also only 1*4Gb when used as a remote agent, with only 1 agent created. 


Which OS are you using ?
 
angevoyageur:
Which OS are you using ?

The one's ram I upgraded is a mac, my laptop cannot be. I want to use the 2*4mb as a remote. I did not yet try to use it directly from the mac, since once ported MT5's tester doesn't handle less than H1 as a timeframe for testing.

I also wrote to the service desk but no answer a week long (holidays ?)

 

Wine runs as a 32 bits, MT installed as a 32 bits, 32 bits limited to 4gb.

Using a virtual machine or a wine 64 bits may help. I'll give a try.

EDIT : damn, i have to find a windows & its key.

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