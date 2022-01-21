MetaEditor bug !!!

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MetaEditor build 3146

MQL5 Reference is normal in the English version but the title in the Chinese version is empty

How to let the Metaquotes know this ?

english


chinese

 

Hello,

This will be fixed in the new version of the platform.

Meanwhile you can download a correct file from https://www.mql5.com/files/docs/mt5/mql5/chm/mql5_chinese.chm or use the online version https://www.mql5.com/zh/docs

Thank you reporting.

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