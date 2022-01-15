DRAW FILLING Problem
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| PLOT TYPE | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_FILLING); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_LINE); PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_LINE); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| PLOT COLOR | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR, 0, clrYellow); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR, 1, clrYellow); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR, clrBlue); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR, clrRed);
Comments:
- DRAW_FILLING takes two buffers, and then the next plot takes the next available after those — you don't have to declare DRAW_NONE
- DRAW_FILLING can take two different colors (changing depending on which value is greater) if needed
Haruto Rat #:Thanks for the explanation 🙏
I corrected the code:
#property version "1.1" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 //---BUFFERS double Cloud1[], Cloud2[], HI[], LO[]; //--- Plot Handles int HiHandle, LoHandle, HiLineHandle, LoLineHnadle; //============================================================================================================= // ONINIT FUNCTION //============================================================================================================= int OnInit() { //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buffers Mapping | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ SetIndexBuffer(0, Cloud1, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, Cloud2, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2, HI, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3, LO, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- indicator handles HiHandle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_HIGH); LoHandle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_LOW); HiLineHandle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_HIGH); LoLineHnadle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_LOW); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Begin & Digits | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ for(int i = 0; i <= 2; i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger(i, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 50); } //--- indicator digits IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Short Name and Labels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---Index Short Name string ShortName = "MA Channel ["+IntegerToString(50)+"]"; IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, ShortName); //---Index Data Window Label PlotIndexSetString(0, PLOT_LABEL, "MA Cloud"); PlotIndexSetString(1, PLOT_LABEL, "MA High"); PlotIndexSetString(2, PLOT_LABEL, "MA Low"); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| PLOT TYPE | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_FILLING); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_LINE); PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_LINE); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| PLOT COLOR | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR, 0, clrYellow); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR, 1, clrYellow); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR, clrBlue); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR, clrRed); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| PLOT WIDTH | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,4); PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,4); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| PLOT LINE STYLE | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set chart on foreground ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND, true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //============================================================================================================= // ONCALCULATE FUNCTION //============================================================================================================= int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- if(IsStopped()) {return(0);} if(rates_total < 50) {return(0);} if(BarsCalculated(HiHandle) < rates_total) {return(0);} if(BarsCalculated(LoHandle) < rates_total) {return(0);} if(BarsCalculated(HiLineHandle) < rates_total) {return(0);} if(BarsCalculated(LoLineHnadle) < rates_total) {return(0);} int CopyBars = 0; if(prev_calculated < 0 || prev_calculated > rates_total) { CopyBars = rates_total; } else { CopyBars = rates_total - prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated > 0) {CopyBars++;} } if(IsStopped()) {return(0);} if(CopyBuffer(HiHandle, 0, 0, CopyBars, Cloud1) <= 0) {return(0);} if(CopyBuffer(LoHandle, 0, 0, CopyBars, Cloud2) <= 0) {return(0);} if(CopyBuffer(HiLineHandle, 0, 0, CopyBars, HI) <= 0) {return(0);} if(CopyBuffer(LoLineHnadle, 0, 0, CopyBars, LO) <= 0) {return(0);} //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+Now it works fine 🙏😊
Hi,
I want to build a moving average channel that fills the distance between its bands but for some reason, It is not plotted correctly on my MT5.
Here is a screenshot of what I want to do and what I get from my code.
.
Here is the code that I want to fix.
Note. I don't want to use the Program Properties (#property) ... I want to use the PlotIndexSetInteger() function.
.
I attach the mq5 file.