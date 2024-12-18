Doesn't SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE refer to the profit corresponding to a position fluctuation? - page 2

Yu Zhang #:

I would like to ask, is there any way to obtain the tickevalue when analyzing historical position? Obviously, many symbols of tick value are dynamic.

I haven't found the corresponding post. Can you send it to me?

I provided the link on post #8.
 
Alain Verleyen #: I provided the link on post #8. 我在第8篇文章中提供了链接。 我在第8篇文章中提供了链接。

I don't know which post is the 8th one as a newbie. Can you post the link? Please.

 
@Alax9988 #: I don't know which post is the 8th one as a newbie. Can you post the link? Please.

I have edited the post to provided a link, but each post as a number and it's easy to search for it ...


