Mql5 update build 3139 some logics are not working
Khuman Bakhramirad:
why the bool logic is returning a number when i set Percentage_greater_than a small number like 0.001 or even zero ? its so strange...
and when i put this line into a bool variable i get false even though it should be definitely true:
((wick / (body + tail + wick)) >= (Percentage_greater_than / 100))Showing as double, looks like a bug in the debugger.
Also, never use equality to compare floats/doubles.
https://docs.oracle.com/cd/E19957-01/806-3568/ncg_goldberg.html
if((body + tail + wick) != 0)This will be 99.99999999% of the time true, it might have other unintended consequences.
I also recomend that you create extra variables to avoid repeating the same expression over and over like the:
(body + tail + wick)
Thank you for report.
Fixed.
Fixed.
