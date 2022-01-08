MT5 chart problem
Good day to all. I need HELP regarding my mt5 chart. my all screen are FULL shift to LEFT. i can't SEE any bar, except bar 0 in the left corner on chart.? help me as soon as possible on how to FIX this error encountered in 2days now.
- Any help to fix this problem
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
- Delay Between Bid/Ask Lines and Price Bars
see jpeg.
Files:
xauerror.jpg 137 kb
Michael Quinatadcan Macasil Macasil # :
see jpeg.
see jpeg.
In this case, there are two options:
- or you have a very weak internet
- or there is no trading history on the server
You can start with the lowest timeframe (eg M30) and watch the depth of history. Gradually switch to a higher timeframe and see the depth of history.
Hello everybody,
I can't trade my account. After log in, the user and password for the account are failing.
Please help!
Files:
BALAN CATALINA #:Use desktop version of Metatrader.
Hello everybody,
I can't trade my account. After log in, the user and password for the account are failing.
Please help!
If no help - ask your broker for support.
Because any trading accounts (and any money for trading) is related to the brokers only.
hy, thanks,
I tried to contact them on the phone no provided and nobody is answering
Do you have any ohter means or any phone numbers?
The desktop version is not working as well. I deleted and reinstalled many times.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register