MT5 chart problem

Good day to all. I need HELP regarding my mt5 chart. my all screen are FULL shift to LEFT. i can't SEE any bar, except bar 0 in the left corner on chart.? help me as soon as possible on how to FIX this error encountered in 2days now.
 
refer attached jpeg
Show your setting 'Max. bars in chart '

 
see jpeg.
In this case, there are two options:

  • or you have a very weak internet
  • or there is no trading history on the server


You can start with the lowest timeframe (eg M30) and watch the depth of history. Gradually switch to a higher timeframe and see the depth of history.

 

Hello everybody,


I can't trade my account. After log in, the user and password for the account are failing.

Please help!

 
Use desktop version of Metatrader.
If no help - ask your broker for support.
Because any trading accounts (and any money  for trading) is related to the brokers only.
 

hy, thanks,

I tried to contact them on the phone no provided and nobody is answering

Do you have any ohter means or any phone numbers?

 
The desktop version is not working as well. I deleted and reinstalled many times.
 
We here have nothing to do with any broker.
If you are having some issue with your broker - read post for more details.
