Buy-sell transaction buttons are not active
Even though I have enough money in my account for 3 days, I cannot make any transactions. Buy-sell transaction buttons are not active. Who will solve this problem of mine?
Connect to your trading account.
If you are already connected so check Metatrader journal to be sure that you sucessfully connected.
Besides, check the specification of the symbol you want to open buy or sell, for example:
in Market Watch - right mouse click on the symbol you want to create buy or sell order with, and select "Specification" (to check about the following: do the broker allow to trade on this symbol, if yes so - when, and so on).
And you can check with your broker just to be sure that trade is not disabled in the beginning of Januart for example.
