Change behaviour of dragging new chart into window
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Hi, I noticed that when I install a fresh copy of MT5 and close all the charts and start dragging new charts into the grey window, the charts would display cascaded:
However now, when I drag a new chart in, it seems to be stuck in the upper left section of the window. Any new chart I drag into the grey area just appears directly on top of any previous chart.
How can I get the cascade behavior back, without them being stuck in the top left all the time?Thanks for any help.