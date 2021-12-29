MT4 Profit Bug
HI guys, im testing an EA on my broker MT4, but i found out the result is abit strange, because the result is showing profit but when i look at the total amount of profit at below, it only shows a few dollars. Im not sure why, my broker is FBS Zero account with 1,000 USD and 1:500 Leverage, Its not a cent account, but i dont know why the profit is disappear? I have calculated the profit, after the loss, it will still have a lot of profit left which is around 1,035 USD
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Your images don't show the whole history. To check the history get the whole the history (right mouse "All history") click and then export it into an Excel file (right mouse click "Report Open XML") - probably after that you will delete this thread I guess.
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