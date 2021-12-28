Optimization - floating values in Pass column
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We've been running optimizations for some time now and noticed that Pass column started to contain floating point values instead of whole numbers representing an actual pass index. Why is it happening and what is the meaning of such value?