BARS returning 0 ?
And what are the Start_Date, End_Date ?
They are defined as parameters as:
input datetime Start_Date = D'2021.08.02'; // INICIO (yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm) input datetime End_Date = D'2021.12.21'; // FINAL (yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm)
Interesting that in my pair (truly, is not a FOREX pair but a brazilian stock-exchange index), the time starts at 9:00 am and ends at 5:00pm.
Even trying the iBarShift() to get the nearest bar, it also returns zero.
They are defined as parameters as:
Interesting that in my pair (truly, is not a FOREX pair but a brazilian stock-exchange index), the time starts at 9:00 am and ends at 5:00pm.
Even trying the iBarShift() to get the nearest bar, it also return zero.
Then say me which pair you are using I will try directly on this symbol.
Build 3135 is a beta, perfectly possible to have a bug. Use beta only if you want to be a beta-tester.
Hmmm.... I guess my META just noticed me about a new version, without any warning about being a BETA.
But really, in the past I checked if META had a BETA version to upgrade my one. Would be possible my program is set to upgrade ALWAYS to BETA versions because of it?
I appreciate your help.
Hmmm.... I guess my META just noticed me about a new version, without any warning about being a BETA.
But really, in the past I checked if META had a BETA version to upgrade my one. Would be possible my program is set to upgrade ALWAYS to BETA versions because of it?
I appreciate your help.
:D OMG!!!
So, the problem is my META in fact...
I will try to download the latest non-beta version and install over my one.
Are you brazilian Alain?
Nope. I have good friends ;-)
By the way, my account is a demo. Should not make a difference, but who knows.
But for sure it's not a 3135 bug (I was using it for this test, I forgot to say it).
Nope. I have good friends ;-)
By the way, my account is a demo. Should not make a difference, but who knows.
But for sure it's not a 3135 bug (I was using it for this test, I forgot to say it).
Wow.... that's worst to me, since now I will have to understand what is going on here.
Thank you VERY much for your help Alain.
I wish you a Merry Christmas and a healthy (and profitable!) New Year!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi.
I was using the recommended code to get Bars between two dates:
I guess after the update to version 3135 it had stoped - the function returns non-zero only if I don't define interval. Interesting notice that, seeing the above code:
- Bars are synchronized as well.
- The total amount of bars exceeds the amount I expect to get (just 4 months), so, I conclude the BARS( _Symbol, _Period) are available.
- The chart has the candles of the period of time I need to know how many bars exist.
- The _Period is M3.
Do you have any idea about what is going wrong on above code?
Thanks!