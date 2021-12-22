Can't add image by double click in forum

When adding an image in a post, it can often only be done via open button but double clicking to open the jpeg doesn't work half the time.
 
That's right. It's a feature of the embedded editor
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Okay 😂🤖👍
