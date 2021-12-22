Insert table query?
Do not use tables for non tabular dataMarket Product rating calculation now includes description quality
Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
- 2021.08.13
- www.mql5.com
We have updated Market rules regarding product descriptions more than two months ago...
Marsel #:
Thanks for the rating improvement thread. But, how do you create a grey box that i see some other developers have in their description such as here where it says "promo price $149...."
Hi, how do you change the text from this
To this
To demonstrate this i used the inspect button in windows 10. But when i save it it goes back to the center position?