Margins in Trade Settings can't change value
momocoong:
Margins in Trade Settings can't change value. Fix it, Please.
Thank you.
How is that ?
I can change any value as I want, be more clear about your problem please.
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Margins in Trade Settings can't change value. Fix it, Please.
Thank you.