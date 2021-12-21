Problem with code
Hi guys
Can someone tell me what is wrong with this code , no position is opned
.....
not working but it work only by this code
Thanks
1. Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button and paste your code into the pop-up window. (The first time I corrected your message)
2. We do not see what 'GetIndicator' is
3. Attach your file using the button
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> // exported variables input double Lots4 = 0.2; input int Stoploss4 = 40; input int Takeprofit4 = 60; // local variables double PipValue=1; // this variable is here to support 5-digit brokers bool Terminated = false; string LF = "\n"; // use this in custom or utility blocks where you need line feeds int NDigits = 4; // used mostly for NormalizeDouble in Flex type blocks int ObjCount = 0; // count of all objects created on the chart, allows creation of objects with unique names int current = 0; int handle1 = 0; ---------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- NDigits = Digits(); if (NDigits == 3 || NDigits == 5) PipValue = 10; if (AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT) == false) { Print("Check terminal options because EA trade option is set to not allowed."); Comment("Check terminal options because EA trade option is set to not allowed."); } if (false) ObjectsDeleteAll(0); // clear the chart handle1 = iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE); Comment(""); // clear the chart //--- return(0); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { if (false) ObjectsDeleteAll(0); IndicatorRelease(handle1); return; } ------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if (Terminated == true) { Comment("EA Terminated."); } OnEveryTick2(); return; } double Low(int index) { double arr[]; double low = 0; ArraySetAsSeries(arr, true); int copied = CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT), arr); if (copied>0 && index<copied) low = arr[index]; return (low); } double High(int index) { double arr[]; double high = 0; ArraySetAsSeries(arr, true); int copied = CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT), arr); if (copied>0 && index<copied) high=arr[index]; return(high); } double Close(int index) { double arr[]; double close = 0; ArraySetAsSeries(arr, true); int copied = CopyClose(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT), arr); if (copied>0 && index<copied) close = arr[index]; return (close); } double Open(int index) { double arr[]; double open = 0; ArraySetAsSeries(arr, true); int copied = CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT), arr); if (copied>0 && index<copied) open = arr[index]; return (open); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get current bid value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double Bid() { return (SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get current ask value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double Ask() { return (SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Is there an error | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsError(MqlTradeResult& result, string function) { if (result.retcode != 0 && result.retcode != TRADE_RETCODE_DONE && result.retcode != TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED) { Print("Function: ", function, " Error: ", result.retcode, " ", result.comment); return (true); } else Print("> Executed: [", function, "]"); return (false); } bool IsError(CTrade& trade, string function) { if (trade.ResultRetcode() != 0 && trade.ResultRetcode() != TRADE_RETCODE_DONE && trade.ResultRetcode() != TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED) { Print("Function: ", function, " Error: ", trade.ResultRetcode(), " ", trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return (true); } else Print("> Executed: [", function, "]"); return (false); } double GetIndicator(int handle, int buffer_num, int index) { //--- array for the indicator values double arr[]; //--- obtain the indicator value in the last two bars if (CopyBuffer(handle, buffer_num, 0, index+1, arr) <= 0) { Sleep(200); for(int i=0; i<100; i++) { if (BarsCalculated(handle) > 0) break; Sleep(50); } int copied = CopyBuffer(handle, buffer_num, 0, index+1, arr); if (copied <= 0) { Print("CopyBuffer failed. Maybe history has not download yet? Error = ", GetLastError()); return -1; } else return (arr[index]); } else { return (arr[index]); } return 0; } void OnEveryTick2() { if (NDigits == 3 || NDigits == 5) PipValue = 10; TechnicalAnalysis2x1(); } void TechnicalAnalysis2x1() { if ((GetIndicator(handle1,MAIN_LINE,1) > GetIndicator(handle1,SIGNAL_LINE,1)) && (GetIndicator(handle1,MAIN_LINE,2) < GetIndicator(handle1,SIGNAL_LINE,2))) { IfPositionDoesNotExist7(); } } void IfPositionDoesNotExist7() { bool exists = false; // go through all positions for (int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { string symbol = PositionGetSymbol(i); if (symbol == Symbol()) { // position with appropriate ORDER_MAGIC, symbol and order type if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == 1 && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) exists = true; } } if (exists == false) { BuyOrder4(); } } void BuyOrder4() { //--- prepare a request MqlTradeRequest request; ZeroMemory(request); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // setting a deal order request.magic = 1; // ORDER_MAGIC request.symbol = Symbol(); // symbol request.volume= Lots4; // volume in lots request.price = Ask(); request.sl = Ask() - Stoploss4*PipValue*Point(); // Stop Loss specified request.tp = Ask() + Takeprofit4*PipValue*Point(); // Take Profit specified request.deviation= 4; // deviation in points request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; request.comment = "Order"; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory(result); bool ok = OrderSend(request,result); // check the result if (ok && !IsError(result, __FUNCTION__)) { } }Vladimir Karputov #:
ok i attached the file
Thanks
Why do you need four SAME handles of the MACD indicator?
handle1 = iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE); handle2 = iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE); handle3 = iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE); handle4 = iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
i test with 1 and 2 handles that give the same result .On cross the MACD no position opened
if ((GetIndicator(handle1,MAIN_LINE,1) > GetIndicator(handle1,SIGNAL_LINE,1)) && (GetIndicator(handle1,MAIN_LINE,2) < GetIndicator(handle1,SIGNAL_LINE,2)))
I repeat my question: WHY do you need four SAME handles? You need to leave one handle. And Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button and paste your code into the pop-up window.
Why do you need four SAME handles of the MACD indicator?
File attached
You simply trading the MACD - right? Do you know that you have such an EA already on you PC, ready working, with no Errors?
Look here: C:\Users\..\Experts\Examples\MACD\MACD Sample.mq5
Bear in mind that there is almost nothing that has not been programmed for MT4/5 already.
I know that
i like to correct this code
