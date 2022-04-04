Your connection is not private

New comment
 

Dear friends how to handle this situation ?


Your connection is not private

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from www.i.ua (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more
NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID

To get Chrome’s highest level of security, turn on enhanced protection


I.UA - ���� �����
  • www.i.ua
I.UA - ���������� ���������� ������
 
Denis Sartakov: how to handle this situation ?

Read, understand, the last line and do it.

 
Denis Sartakov:

Dear friends how to handle this situation ?


Your connection is not private

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from www.i.ua (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more
NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID

To get Chrome’s highest level of security, turn on enhanced protection


Open Chrome - Settings -

- Privacy and security:

- Security:

- enable "Enhanced protection":

New comment