Why would this work on the chart window and not on separate window?
The MQL5 style implies that the indicator handle MUST be created ONCE. Please correct this error. Only then will it be possible to look at your code.
Hello. Thanks for that lead. It actually did improve it. The previous code seems fine now. Now I have added a bit more code. What happens now is the indie shows blank when I output out a simple calculation.
#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot Slope_up #property indicator_label1 "Slope_line" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrYellow #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 // User inputs input string MaSettings="MA settings"; input int Maperiod=14; input int Mashift=0; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Mamethod=MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MaappliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; input string SlopeSettings="Settings for slope"; input int Slope_LookBack=3; //---------------- //--- indicator buffers double Slope_Buffer[]; double IndiValue; double IndArray[]; int Ind_handle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { Ind_handle=iMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,Maperiod,Mashift,Mamethod,MaappliedPrice); //--- report if there was an error in object creation if(Ind_handle<0) { Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=",INVALID_HANDLE); Print("Runtime error = ",GetLastError()); //--- forced program termination } //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,Slope_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyBuffer(Ind_handle,0,0,3,IndArray); ArraySetAsSeries(IndArray,true); //--- int count=rates_total-prev_calculated-1; while(count>=0) { if(count<100){ double SlopeBufferRaw=0; double IndNow=IndArray[count]; double IndAgo=IndArray[count-Slope_LookBack]; SlopeBufferRaw=((IndNow-IndAgo))/(Slope_LookBack+1); Slope_Buffer[count]=NormalizeDouble(SlopeBufferRaw/Point(), 2 ); } count--; } // } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int count=rates_total-prev_calculated-1; while(count>=0)
You return rates_total, so on the next tick count is minus one, and you never update bar zero.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19
CopyBuffer(Ind_handle,0,0,3,IndArray); ⋮ if(count<100){ double IndNow=IndArray[count];You only read three (3) values. So invalid access when count is three or greater.
An example of how to copy data from the iMA indicator correctly
Thanks but still not okay. It shows a line with positive values only while it should also show negative when current iMA value is lower than iMA value a few bars ago. The code now.
#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot Slope_up #property indicator_label1 "Slope_line" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrYellow #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 // User inputs input string MaSettings="MA settings"; input int Maperiod=14; input int Mashift=0; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Mamethod=MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MaappliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; input string SlopeSettings="Settings for slope"; input int Slope_LookBack=3; //---------------- //--- indicator buffers double Slope_Buffer[]; double IndiValue; double IndArray[]; int Ind_handle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { Ind_handle=iMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,Maperiod,Mashift,Mamethod,MaappliedPrice); //--- report if there was an error in object creation if(Ind_handle<0) { Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=",INVALID_HANDLE); Print("Runtime error = ",GetLastError()); //--- forced program termination } //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,Slope_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyBuffer(Ind_handle,0,0,Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT),IndArray); ArraySetAsSeries(IndArray,true); //--- int count=Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT)-prev_calculated-1; while(count>=0) { if(count<1000) { double SlopeBufferRaw=0; double IndNow=IndArray[count]; double IndAgo=IndArray[count+Slope_LookBack]; SlopeBufferRaw=((IndNow-IndAgo)/(Slope_LookBack+1)); Slope_Buffer[count]=NormalizeDouble(SlopeBufferRaw,0); } count--; } // } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The calculation below should sometimes give values less than 0
SlopeBufferRaw=((IndNow-IndAgo)/(Slope_LookBack+1)); // If IndAgo > than IndNow result should be negative Slope_Buffer[count]=NormalizeDouble(SlopeBufferRaw,0); // If IndAgo > than IndNow output should be negative
As you can see below. line is all positive. Its like its guessing its own values.
Just to update, I have done an mt4 equivalent and it works okay. Problem is the mt5 version. Here is the mt4 code.
#property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot Slope_up #property indicator_label1 "Slope_line" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrYellow #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 // User inputs input string MaSettings="MA settings"; input int Maperiod=14; input int Mashift=0; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Mamethod=MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MaappliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; input string SlopeSettings="Settings for slope"; input int Slope_LookBack=3; //---------------- //--- indicator buffers double Slope_Buffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,Slope_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int Counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); // Number of counted bars int i=Bars-Counted_bars-1; // Index of the first uncounted while(i>=0) { double SlopeBufferRaw=0; double IndNow=iMA(NULL,0,Maperiod,Mashift,Mamethod,MaappliedPrice,i); double IndAgo=iMA(NULL,0,Maperiod,Mashift,Mamethod,MaappliedPrice,i+Slope_LookBack); SlopeBufferRaw=((IndNow-IndAgo))/(Slope_LookBack+1); Slope_Buffer[i]=NormalizeDouble(SlopeBufferRaw/Point(),_Digits); i--; } // } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Below is how the line is correctly plotted on mt4.
Nothing wrong with MT5 - but your code
Your code gives completely different values from the mt4 version that is fine. If for example MaNow is say 1.00090 and Ma 3 bars ago 1.00080 then ( 1.00092 - 1.00080 )/(3+1) = 0.00003 so
0.00003/_PointShould show a value of 3 on the chart.
Hello fellow coders. Been trying something out on MT5 and this code works well on the chart window but doesn't work if set to draw on separate window. Code simplified for forum purposes.