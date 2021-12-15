ATC participant
Satyam Shivam: What is an ATC ?
Look at your image. Do you not see “Automated Trading Championships?”
yes sir, I see that. Can you provide me more information about that? How can I participate in such championships.
You are missing trading opportunities:
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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In my profile section on mql5.com, I see a section for ATC participant.
What is an ATC ? How can we participate in an ATC ?