ATC participant

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In my profile section on mql5.com, I see a section for ATC participant. 

What is an ATC ?   How can we participate in an ATC ? 

 
Satyam Shivam: What is an ATC ?

Look at your image. Do you not see “Automated Trading Championships?”

 
yes sir, I see that. Can you provide me more information about that? How can I participate in such championships. 
 
Satyam Shivam #:
yes sir, I see that. Can you provide me more information about that? How can I participate in such championships. 
there is no championship now, so you can not participate at least now
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