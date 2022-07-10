MQL5 Website not loading formatting on Opera browser
This might be temporary problem.
This happens because of low internet bandwidth or slow internet connection.
Possibly just restart your internet router or wait fro sometime till your internet connection improves.
Otherwise, this mostly resolves by itself in sometime.
I got some help from the Opera Suport team: turns out that it was the Tracker Blocker that was causing the issue...😅
teddy waweru:
The Opera browser(Opera GX for my specific scenario) doesn't load the MQL5's website CSS formatting.
You can fix this by disabling the tracker of Opera browser on the little "shield" on right side, like below image:
