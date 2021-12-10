MQL5 signal

New comment
 
I have subscribed a MQL5 signal, currently, I had changed the signal to another acc but the broker has made a mistake on the server given. I need has made subscription on a wrong acc. What should I do, Please advise.
 
HBTeoh:
I have subscribed a MQL5 signal, currently, I had changed the signal to another acc but the broker has made a mistake on the server given. I need has made subscription on a wrong acc. What should I do, Please advise.

You can move your signal to another trading account once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can move your signal to another trading account once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



I have to wait for 7days? Or I can move it next week?
 
HBTeoh #:
I have to wait for 7days? Or I can move it next week?

If you've already moved it once, you need to wait for 7 days.

New comment