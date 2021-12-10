MQL5 signal
I have subscribed a MQL5 signal, currently, I had changed the signal to another acc but the broker has made a mistake on the server given. I need has made subscription on a wrong acc. What should I do, Please advise.
HBTeoh:
I have subscribed a MQL5 signal, currently, I had changed the signal to another acc but the broker has made a mistake on the server given. I need has made subscription on a wrong acc. What should I do, Please advise.
I have subscribed a MQL5 signal, currently, I had changed the signal to another acc but the broker has made a mistake on the server given. I need has made subscription on a wrong acc. What should I do, Please advise.
You can move your signal to another trading account once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou #:I have to wait for 7days? Or I can move it next week?
You can move your signal to another trading account once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register